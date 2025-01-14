Maize planting no longer feasible: Ministry

Precious Manomano, Herald Reporter

As the rains fall across Zimbabwe, heralding a promising cropping season, the maize planting window has been closed by Government since any additional planting will not yield anything.

Farmers can still plant some other crops, in particular short-season varieties of traditional grains, beans, sweet potatoes and sunflowers.

About 1 750 407 hectares of maize were planted, representing an impressive 97 percent of this season’s target.

With this achievement, the focus now turns to the shorter season alternative crops.

The national target for production of all summer cereals is over 3,2 million tonnes, almost four-and-a-half times the 744 271 tonnes harvested after the devastating drought last season.

Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri said it was important to follow the best agricultural practices.

“Farmers should apply top dressing fertiliser to early planted crops, using split applications to mitigate the effects of excess rainfall, which can lead to leaching,” he advised.

The guidance is particularly relevant given the recent rains that have replenished soil moisture across most of the provinces.

Further, Prof Jiri underscored the necessity of pest management, urging farmers to remain vigilant against threats like the fall armyworm and African armyworm, two of the major pests that can hit maize.

“Scouting for pests and implementing control measures should be a priority,” he insisted, encouraging farmers to report any infestations to local Agritex officers or the migratory pests department.

He also challenged farmers to declare war on weeds to reduce competition for nutrients with their crops.

While the maize planting period has concluded, farmers still have the opportunity to plant crops such as sunflowers and sugar beans, which can thrive under the current moist conditions.

The advice also extends to irrigation schemes that have yet to plant, emphasising the need to focus on short-season varieties that can be harvested by April, allowing for timely wheat planting thereafter.

President of the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union Dr Shadreck Makombe said if farmers plant maize late, some varieties may not mature in time due to potential rainfall shortages in March.

“Farmers should stop planting, as failure to do so may lead to losses; time is no longer on our side,” he warned.