Hero Mupamhanga on final journey

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

The body of national hero Cde Justin Mupamhanga was taken to his Rukariro Farm in Matepatepa and later to his rural home in Chesa, Mt Darwin, where it will lie in state

Mukudzei Chingwere and Fungai lupande

ACTING President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will preside over the burial of national hero Cde Justin Mupamhanga at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Monday.

The Acting President will stand in for President Mnangagwa who is on his annual leave, and is set to be accompanied by his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga at the burial.

Cde Mupamhanga, a former Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, passed away on Wednesday at a Harare hospital, leaving behind a legacy of forthright public service and dedication to duty.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage gave an update on his final journey, which saw his body being airlifted yesterday to Rukariro Farm in Matepatepa, Mashonaland Central Province, where it was set to lie in state before being moved to Farm 108 in Chesa, Mt Darwin.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is advising the nation that the late National Hero and former Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Cde Justin Mupamhanga, who died on 22 January 2025, will be laid to rest on Monday 27 January 2025 at the National Heroes Acre,” reads part of the statement.

“The Acting President, General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga will preside over this burial. Tomorrow Saturday 25 January, 2025, from 1300hrs, the body of the late National Hero will be airlifted back to Harare where it will lie in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks. On Sunday, 26 January from 0900hrs, a church service in his honour will be conducted at Mabelreign Revelation-Methodist Church.

“The body will pass through Inner City Methodist Church where he used to attend. The body of the late national hero will lie in state at 104 Drew Rd, Grange, Chisipite ahead of burial on Monday.”

The body of the late national hero Cde Justin Mupamhanga was taken to his Rukariro Farm in Matepatepa and later to his rural home in the Chesa area, Mt Darwin where it will lie in state

Government said on the burial date, gates will open at 6am at the national shrine and mourners are expected to be seated by 7am

The Government has invited the public to come and give a befitting farewell to the son of the soil and dedicated public servant.

When his body arrived at Rukariro Farm in Matepatepa yesterday, it was warmly received by neighbours, family, and friends.

Cde Mupamhanga was described as a successful and passionate farmer who was willing to share his knowledge and practices with his colleagues.

Neighbour, Mrs Loice Dhliwayo said Cde Mupamhanga was inspirational.

“He inspired us as we witnessed how he was growing his business. We started believing that farming is a viable business. This is a depressing moment for us as his neighbours,” she said.

“When he was with the Ministry of Energy, he convinced a lot of farmers in Matepatepa to join the Jatrofa project.”

Another neighbour, Mr Gidfrey Chindito, said he started knowing Cde Mupamhanga in the Chesa area in Mt Darwin.

“After the liberation struggle, we worked together in Government. I learnt a lot, including discipline and respect. We became neighbour farmers and he taught me that discipline is also needed in farming,” he said.

The national hero had a diversified farm doing dairy farming, poultry, piggery, fisheries and horticulture.

Agritex supervisor Mr Misheck Muparagwa for Ward 3, 4 and 19 described Cde Mupamhanga as a prominent farmer.

He said Cde Mupamhanga left a legacy and transformed many farms into centres of excellence.

The body of the late national hero Cde Justin Mupamhanga was taken to his Rukariro Farm in Matepatepa and later to his rural home in the Chesa area, Mt Darwin where it will lie in state

The chief mourner in the province, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo, said the province had lost a dedicated farmer who also championed developmental projects in Mashonaland Central.

“We have lost a father figure in the province who was loyal until his death. We honour and cherish his life and we thank President Mnangagwa for honouring him,” he said.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said war veterans, including the late Cde Mupamhanga, created a better life for all Zimbabweans.

“He was a mentor and advisor who worked tirelessly worked for the country.”

His body was later transported to his rural home in the Chesa area of Mt Darwin, where it will lie in state