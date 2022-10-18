Source: Envoy defends Chinese investors –Newsday Zimbabwe

Chinese Ambassador Guo Shaochun

CHINESE ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun yesterday defended Chinese companies being accused of abusing local workers saying they were law abiding.

Speaking at the Chinese investment seminar hosted by Ruzivo Media and Resource Centre in Harare, Guo also dismissed allegations that China was gradually turning Zimbabwe into its colony.

“China has no history of invading and enslaving other countries, and Chinese people have naturally friendly emotions towards African people. Last Saturday the Job Fair co-organised by the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises and Stanbic Bank was successfully concluded with a great turnout,” Guo said.

“Chinese investment in Zimbabwe always stays committed to the principle of equal consultation, complies with the business rules and respects the independent choices of the Zimbabwean government and people.”

The Chinese ambassador said China would never attach political strings in financing projects in Africa.

“The so-called “looting resources” or “neo-colonialism” are groundless accusations and slanders by a few people with ulterior motives,” he said.