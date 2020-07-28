EU provides Zimbabwe with nearly 17 mln USD to support most vulnerable

HARARE (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) announced on Monday that it had further increased its support towards the most vulnerable in Zimbabwe by providing an additional 14.2 million euros (about 16.63 million U.S. dollars) to help people in need cope with COVID-19, extreme weather conditions and other crises.

The additional support to Zimbabwe is part of a 64.7 million euros package that the EU’s Department for Humanitarian Aid provides for countries in the southern Africa region.

Other countries that benefit including Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia and Zambia.

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said the EU was helping to provide life-saving assistance to impoverished households suffering from crop and livestock losses due to drought.

“The aid package will also strengthen the preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic for countries in the region. In parallel, the EU is helping communities better prepare for natural hazards and reduce their impact,” he said.

The funding will provide food assistance to vulnerable households and help farmers in the affected areas restore their means of subsistence. It will also target COVID-19 prevention and preparedness actions to support local health systems and facilitate access to health care, protective equipment, sanitation and hygiene.