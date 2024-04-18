Source: Ex-Zacc commissioner trial fails to kick-off -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE trial of former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) commissioner Farai Mashonganyika-Chinyani and her husband for malicious damage to property failed to kick off yesterday after the case was transferred to another court.

Mashonganyika-Chinyani and her husband Tendai Chinyani appeared before magistrate Sharon Rakafa charged with malicious damage to property.

Prosecutor Bonface Musvaire indicated that he needed time to go through the docket.

The duo allegedly destroyed a community gate after it lost its marbles when it was denied entry to a property Farai allegedly acquired illegally.

Allegations are that on April 5, Cornelius Tsikwa, a chief security officer, was on guard duty at a gated community entrance in Carrick Creagh when the couple arrived.

Tsikwa advised it that it was not allowed to enter the property as it had an outstanding payment of US$600 for security and other services.

This did not go down well with the couple, which went on to twist the electronic boom gate, breaking it in the process.

A police report was made leading to its arrest.