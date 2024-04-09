Source: Man scalds brother over cup of beans –Newsday Zimbabwe

Tinashe Gwese (28) was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts on Friday last week for domestic violence.

A HUNGRY man is an angry man as demonstrated by a Bindura man who scalded his young brother with hot water over a cup of beans.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for trial.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged that on March 30 this year, Tinashe arrived home late and found his brother Panashe (24) cooking beans.

Tinashe reportedly ate some of the beans which he took from a pot that was on the stove before Panashe confronted him leading to a misunderstanding.

Tinashe allegedly poured hot water on Panashe who suffered blisters.

A police report was filed leading to Tinashe’s arrest.