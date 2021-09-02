Source: Experts meet for national 2021/22 rainfall forecast | The Herald

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department experts will this afternoon meet for the National Outlook Climate Forum (Narcof) where experts will give the local 2021/22 rainfall forecast.

The Narcof comes after SADC member states met last week for the seasonal climate outlook which gave forecast of normal to above normal rainfall for the region.

The national rainfall forecast will inform the nation about the rainfall expected in different agro-ecological regions and guide farmers to make informed decisions that include choice and varieties of crops to grow.

Today’s presentations will also include the use of Indigenous Knowledge Systems in forecasting.

The forecast is also useful for disaster preparedness and management, agriculture and food security, water and energy and health sectors, among others.

Last season, the country received normal to above normal rains resulted in an increase in farming production.

Zimbabwe is expecting 2, 8 million tonnes of cereals during the 2020/21 summer cropping season, the highest yield in 20 years.

A surplus of over 820 000 tonnes of cereals is expected this marketing season, the highest yield since the 2000/01 season.