False start to escapee’s trial

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

THE trial of Tafadzwa Richard Marondera (29), a notorious robber and remand prison escapee, failed to commence at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday after he exhibited signs of mental instability.

Marondera, who attempted to escape from court last month, refused to respond to court orders and appeared to be hallucinating.

Despite his erratic behaviour, the court reminded him that the trial could proceed regardless of his lack of cooperation.

This prompted Marondera to regain composure and speak more coherently. He requested to be served with State papers before the trial and asked that his case be moved to another court, expressing discomfort with the Harare Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Mr Blessed Songozo handed Marondera the State papers, and presiding magistrate Mrs Fadzai Mthombeni deferred the trial to April 8 to allow for proper preparations.

Marondera’s accomplice, Luke Zinyengere, is expected to appear in court today as his trial on related charges commences.

Marondera is charged with escaping from lawful custody, while Zinyengere faces charges of both escaping from custody and armed robbery.