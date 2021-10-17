Source: Faulty meters costing council – The Standard

SILAS NKALA

Over 1 100 properties in Bulawayo have non-functional water meters resulting in council losing thousands of dollars in potential revenue.

A latest council report by the director of engineering services Simela Dube said the local authority has been carrying out leak and burst assessments in the Tuli reservoir zone as part of the non-revenue water exercise.

Council used specialised equipment to observe and pick-up changes in water pressure and volume flow patterns.

“There were 1112 properties with meters which were non-functional,” reads the report.

“Furthermore 80% (6 663) of the water meters in the zone were more than 15 years old.

“According to meter degradation of accuracy due to age, these meters were under reading by an average of 15%.”