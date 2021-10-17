Source: Top cop acquitted – The Standard

BY SILAS NKALA

A Bulawayo-based senior police officer, who was facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle or alternatively obstructing the course of justice, has been acquitted.

Regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza ruled that there was no evidence linking the officer in charge of Nkulumane police station, Chief Inspector Nkosilathi Nyathi (45) and a commuter omnibus driver Lionel Kersha (31) to the crimes.

The duo was represented by lawyer Tinashe Dzipe.

Nyathi was accused of helping Kersha take the vehicle that had been impounded by the Bulawayo City Council’s vehicle examination department over various offences.