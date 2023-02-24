Source: Fee for mining strategic minerals too high, miners lobby govt – #Asakhe – CITE

Small-scale miners have lobbied the government to reduce the entry-level fee for mining strategic minerals saying it was too high even for large-scale mining companies.

According to participants during a critical stakeholder consultative meeting hosted by the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development, Thursday in Bulawayo, the proposed entry-level fee of US$100 million is an unreasonable amount that needs to be reviewed.

A geologist, Gayle Hansen, highlighted that US$100 million is too high for miners even for large-scale mining companies.