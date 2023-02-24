Source: Mliswa Accuses Courts Of Giving Robert Mugabe Jnr Preferential Treatment – ZNN

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa (Independent) says the decision by the State to free Tinotenda Robert Mugabe Junior following his arrest for malicious damage of property smacks of selective application of the law.

Mugabe was arrested for allegedly damaging a friend’s vehicle and property worth US$12 000 at a party held in Harare’s Strathaven suburb during the weekend.

He was brought to the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Monday but was then set free on the basis that he would negotiate a possible settlement with the complainant.

Mliswa argued that the courts used the wrong approach in dealing with the matter. Tweeted Mliswa:

Not that I want him in jail so much but this is just preferential treatment as can be accessed by those with links to certain levels of power. The lawyer would then give a plea that they go and negotiate. The Magistrate would rule on that, not this underhand business. At the courts, any withdrawal should be the initiative of the applicant through the Magistrate not the National Prosecution Authority. The negotiations should have been done at the Police station where the case was first reported. Now the NPA is forcing the complainant to go back and negotiate, is that what he wanted? It’s not the duty of the NPA.

NewZimbabwe.com reported that Mugabe spent the night in detention at Avondale Police Station.

He was then taken to Harare magistrate court where he reportedly spent the day going from office to office before he was set free.

Mugabe did not even appear in any court before a magistrate. His lawyer Ashiel Mugiya said the charges were not withdrawn but the State decided to give the parties the opportunity to negotiate.