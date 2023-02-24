Source: Political parties urged to preach peace during elections – #Asakhe – CITE

Leaders of political parties have been urged to preach peace to their party structures and curb political violence as the country marches towards the 2023 harmonised elections.

The call was made by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) following reports of politically motivated violence cases.

In a statement issued Monday, ZHRC noted that in a democratic space, citizens have the right to express freely express their opinions, right to vote, form political parties and take part in political activities and the protection of these rights is fundamental to ensuring public accountability and the promotion of other human rights.

“ZHRC has noted, in particular, the reported cases of political violence in Murewa, Masvingo and Gokwe wherein political parties have clashed resulting in violence and injuries to persons,” the statement read.

“Whilst investigations into the alleged violations are underway by relevant authorities, the ZHRC condemns these acts of violence and exhorts all political actors to emulate His Excellency, the President in advocating for a peaceful election and denouncing violence across the political divide. The respect of political rights helps people to live together peacefully, and ensures humane and equal treatment for all societal members.”

“The exercise of these rights gives voice even to the weakest and vulnerable members of society and should be respected. If these rights are respected by all there will be no violence or oppression by one against the other.”

ZHRC said the public should exercise political tolerance, maturity and co-exist with those of different political persuasions.

“Those affected should report human rights violations and any criminal activities in the area to the Police so that the law can take its course. Political Leaders of all political parties in the country should preach peace to their supporters and party structures,” the statement read.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police should expeditiously investigate cases of political violence without fear or favour. Also, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Judicial Services Commission should quickly deal with all cases of political violence before the courts.”