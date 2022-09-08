Source: Food distribution scheme for the vulnerable benefits 3,8m | The Herald

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

More than 3,8 million people from vulnerable communities will benefit from the Government’s food distribution programme before the next harvest with Government working with the World Food Programme and other partners in distributing the food to insecure households across the country.

Speaking during the sensitisation meeting for the food deficit mitigation programme in Bulawayo recently, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said the beneficiaries would be selected carefully.

The Government has already approved relief response strategy to be used in the fight against hunger across the country.

The assistance of food insecure people shows the commitment of the Second Republic of ensuring no one and no place is left behind.

Further, the Government has declared that no one will die of hunger since there are adequate stocks of grain from previous successful cropping seasons.

From October to December, the Government is targeting to provide food support to 2,4 million people while WFP will assist 500 000 people.

From January to March next year, the Government plans to extend the food assistance to 3 million while WFP will scale up the support to 702 000 food insecure people.

The growing number reflects the fact that most households have some food at harvest time but that stocks do not last and start running out before the next harvest.

Minister Moyo said the food deficit mitigation programme was guided by the 2019 food deficit mitigation strategy by Government and the subsequent Cabinet decision following critical issues to consider and implement the programme.

“Government will distribute to all the 3,8 million food insecure citizens as per Government policy and all Government partners including WFP channel their support and assistance through the already existing approved Government structures,” he said.

“Targeting of beneficiaries of grain to be distributed will be undertaken through already established drought relief communities chaired by district development coordinators. The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare working with the Minister of Local Government and Public Works urgently conducts workshops to urgently clarify the food distribution process as outlined to all Government staff down to the local level villager.”

Minister Moyo said the food distribution will be undertaken in conjunction with other developmental projects such as public works, nutrition gardens and community driven projects to help people.

“Women garden programme should be spearheaded by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development in liaison with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to be resuscitated and short season maize variety distributed to guarantee food self-sufficiency by year end” he said.

Unicef country representative to Zimbabwe Dr Tajudeen Oyewale said they were making efforts in ensuring that the number of vulnerable children in Zimbabwe remains low.

Dr Oyewale said Zimbabwe, like any other African country, was facing challenges that include nutrition.