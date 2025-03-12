Food security guaranteed: Govt

Herald Reporter

THE current stock in the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) silos is enough to meet the needs of rural communities until the next harvest expected from April, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

He provided the crucial updates on the nation’s food security outlook for the upcoming 2024/2025 summer season after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

Dr Muswere highlighted both the current status of grain stocks and the ongoing efforts to combat agricultural pests.

He said Cabinet received and noted the report on food security outlook for the 2024/2025 summer season, which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka.

“The current grain stock at the Grain Marketing Board is enough to meet the needs of rural communities until the next harvest, expected from April 2025. Grain stocks are currently 129 149 metric tonnes,” said Dr Muswere.

“Government continues to monitor volumes of imports, stocks at millers, import prices and import sources in order to eliminate arbitrage opportunities”.

Dr Muswere said the Government has set up 214 surveillance traps for African armyworms whose outbreak is the worst in 20 years across the country.

“All districts now have chemicals for ‘standby reaction’ to this pest. Sixty trucks, one for each district, have been purchased in order to timely respond to this pest menace and to be better prepared going forward.

“Additionally, 639 809 knapsack sprayers have also been distributed to some beneficiaries of the Presidential Input Scheme,” he said.