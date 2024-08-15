Source: Zacc pounces on HCC town clerk’s wives -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has pounced on the wives of imprisoned Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango and seized luxury vehicles.

The anti-graft unit believes the vehicles were purchased by Chisango from proceeds of corrupt activities at Town House, NewsDay has learnt.

Chisango was arrested last month over a US$9,2 million streetlights deal and is languishing in remand prison after failing to secure bail.

He is facing a criminal abuse of office charge along with four other council workers for awarding a contract to Juluka Endo Joint Venture owned by businessman Moses Mpofu who is also languishing in remand prison.

Top Zacc officials yesterday confirmed that they had confiscated vehicles belonging to Chisango’s wives, with one of them heavily pregnant.

Chisango is also reportedly building a mansion in Mt Pleasant for one of his wives.

Zacc is reportedly targeting the house.

“It’s very true, we have taken a Toyota Fortuner vehicle from Chisango’s third wife and Mercedes-Benz from his fourth wife. We are also targeting a Mt Pleasant mansion, which is currently under construction,” the source said.

“The Mt Pleasant house could simply be one of the best houses in the suburb, but we believe the money came from proceeds from HCC corrupt activities.”

Mayor Jacob Mafume could neither deny nor confirm the developments, saying he is not in a position to comment on such matters.

“Yes, I heard about that, but I don’t want to comment on such matters. [Zacc] can comment on that,” he said.

Zacc communications manager Simiso Mlevu said: “The case pertaining to the town clerk is already before the courts, therefore, sub judice so we don’t want to comment on the matter at the moment. The courts have the final say.”

Chisango will return to court on August 22 pending finalisation of investigations.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that Chisango connived with four other officials, who are already in remand prison and awarded a streetlights tender worth over US$9,2 million to Juluka Endo, a company co-owned by Mpofu, without following procedure.

Juluka Endo was blacklisted after its sister company, Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, in 2019 was awarded a tender for a biogas digester and failed to deliver.

This was contrary to the standard bidding conditions, which provide that bidders who have a bad record in fulfilling City of Harare tenders are ineligible.