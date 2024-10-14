Former police boss Makodza conferred honorary doctorate

Senior Reporter

Former Police Deputy-Commissioner General Erasmus Makodza was among 21 society leaders drawn from Botswana,

Zimbabwe, and Zambia who were conferred with honorary doctorates by the Jiazo Bible College University of Zambia over the weekend.

The degrees conferred are in leadership, humanity, ministry, and Christian education.

Dr Makodza was conferred with an honorary doctorate in humanity.

Among the graduates from Zimbabwe was AFM in Zimbabwe Bishop, Dr Amon Madawo.

In an interview, Dr Makodza said: “I feel great, l deserve this honour. I have done a lot for my country and my community.

Besides being a veteran of the liberation struggle, l have also been empowering my community.”