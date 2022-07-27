Source: Four arrested over Gweru hotel death | The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a body of an unknown man that was found in a parked car at Midlands Hotel premises on Tuesday morning.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the four suspects, Knosi Ncube (26), Terrence Sibanda (18), Washington Ngwenya (18) and James Matola (21), are now assisting with investigations.

“Investigations have since linked the body to an assault case of an unknown man which was reported at Gweru Central by an informant Samuel Jackson Jacha of Gweru last Friday night.

“Jacha made a police report after he witnessed an incident where an unknown man was being assaulted using logs in the CBD outside a bar.

“Police attended the scene but could not locate the complainant after he just disappeared,” said Insp Mahoko.

Insp Mahoko said the body, which had some head injuries, had been referred for a post-mortem.

“We commend the members of the public for the information that they have been giving to the police which was very helpful in the arrest of the four suspects.

“Investigations are still underway and we urge members of the public to continue assisting with more information,” he said.

On Tuesday, the hotel was briefly cordoned off by the police as they launched investigations after the body was found in a Mercedes Benz non-runner, which belongs to the hotel.

The hotel owner, Mr Hamutendi Kombayi, said they were happy that police were beginning to find leads into the incident.

“We have a security 24/7 but we are also shocked how this man found his way into the hotel without being noticed by our security personnel,” he said.