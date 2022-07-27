Source: CDF transforms Mhangura rural schools, clinics | The Herald

Construction workers put finishing touches to the access road to Makonde Christian Hospital in Mhangura on Monday. The 1,7km road was rehabilitated using funds from the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 and is now open to traffic with markings and signage expected to be in place soon

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Schools and clinics in Mhangura have been rehabilitated using the Constituency Development Fund for the area, in a move that has been praised by villagers.

At least 10 schools and two clinics from Mhangura’s farming wards have benefited from the fund with supplies of cement and building material for borehole drilling, potable water tanks and furniture.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of desks and cement to Binge Primary School in the Lower Doma area by Mhangura legislator Cde Precious Chinhamo-Masango, villagers hailed President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic for prioritising development in their area.

Mr Jonathan Rakawa, a villager and school development committee chairperson for Binge Primary, said the Constituency Development Fund had transformed the face of the school.

“The coming in of President Mnangagwa has seen the school being transformed from using a dilapidated farmhouse to having two new classroom blocks.

“We have also managed to get 45 desks from the fund,” he said.

Nirvana 1 village head Mr Albert Zinduru encouraged villagers to complement the Government’s efforts by offering labour and bricks to speed successful infrastructure development in the area.

Binge Primary School head Mr Tavengwa Gaza said the school was faced with serious shortages of furniture and infrastructure to accommodate the more than 400 pupils.

But now two classroom blocks have been constructed using some funds the fund and the personal savings from Cde Chinhamo-Masango.

Although not enough, the 45 desks will help ease furniture challenges seen when a class of 70 was sharing 10 desks.

Mrs Dube, a CDF committee member and villager, from the same area said the Fund had transformed five schools in Ward 1.

CDF chairman, Chrispen Mararahanda, who was upbeat about achieving the remaining set targets, bemoaned the lack of participation from some councillors whom he accused of failing to work with the committee.

Cde Chinhamo-Masango said the CDF was instrumental in supporting development in her constituency where most schools were converted from tobacco barns and farmhouses following an influx of people during the Land Reform Programme.

Mhangura was predominantly a commercial farming area with a few schools with the area.

“We want communities to participate in nation building as espoused by President Mnangagwa in his ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ mantra. They should help provide labour, brick and sand as we provide cement.

“This is meant to improve educational infrastructure in the area,” she said.