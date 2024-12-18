Four Grade 7 students off to Egypt for robotics challenge

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Four Grade Seven students from Errymaple School, a private learning centre in Zvishavane, have designed an automated security system that uses radio frequency identity technology to curb theft, vandalism and trespassing in mining companies.

The four are Sandisiwe Mkwananzi, Mskatendeka Chinofunga, Star Gondwe and Russel Gengezha.

The students left for Egypt today to compete for the Technoxian World Robotics Championship which showcases innovation.

The team passed through a cluster competition, a District Science, Sports and Arts Festival, before competing in the Provincial and National Festivals.

In an interview just before their departure for Cairo, project supervisor, Mr Wonder Magwedeza said the students combined basic electronics and coding to come up with a programmed system that prevents unauthorised access to mining premises.

“It ensures strict supervision of entry by employing real-time tracking reporting to ensure a secure perimetre,” he said.

“The system also uses access cards which are assigned through a database that uses some software.”

Some of the countries that Zimbabwe will compete against include Egypt, Russia, and Kazakhstan, among others.

The Technoxian, World Robotics Championship Series is a tournament where teams from all over the world participate in various robotics challenges, including Bots Combat, Robo Race, Maze Solver, Water Rocket, and Drone Racing, among others.

Youngsters aged between 8 and 20 representing their school or club apply to enter a specific category of the challenges.

These clubs design and build their bots and then meet for national and international challenges to compete and showcase their talent.

President Mnangagwa has been championing the heritage-based Education 5.0 which includes the production of goods and services through innovation and industrialisation.