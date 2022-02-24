Four presidential staff perish in an accident 

0

Source: Four presidential staff perish in an accident – NewsDay Zimbabwe

FOUR members of staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) died in an accident early in the morning today when their truck overturned at a black spot near Regina Coeli Mission along the Nyanga-Ruwangwe road.

The deceased  were part of an office team delivering goods to the under-priviledged under the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme.

Related posts:

  1. Masvingo trio charged over MOPO, a reincarnation of POSA 
  2. MDC Alliance resumes consultative meetings ahead of March by-elections
  3. Woman (55) arrested for bashing cop
  4. Prioritise women safety: Minister
  5. Zacc, prosecutors trade barbs over graft 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *