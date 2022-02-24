Source: Four presidential staff perish in an accident – NewsDay Zimbabwe

FOUR members of staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) died in an accident early in the morning today when their truck overturned at a black spot near Regina Coeli Mission along the Nyanga-Ruwangwe road.

The deceased were part of an office team delivering goods to the under-priviledged under the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme.