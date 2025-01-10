Source: Moza loses US$375m to post-poll violence -Newsday Zimbabwe

A protester reacts near a burning barricade during a “national shutdown” against the election outcome, at Luis Cabral township in Maputo, Mozambique, November 7. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

MOZAMBIQUE has lost approximate 24 billion meticais (US$375 million) to post-election violence that has claimed hundreds of people since October last year, Zimbabwe’s former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi has said.

Mozambique is engulfed in devastating post-election violence since the October 2024 disputed presidential polls, with the country’s electoral body two weeks ago declaring ruling Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo the winner.

The election results are being contested by all opposition leaders, particularly presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who has been leading a popular protest since October.

The Mozambican conflict has affected trade and economies in the southern African country’s neighbours, especially Zimbabwe, South African and Malawi.

Various electoral observer groups, domestic and international, including the European Union election observer mission, labelled the elections fraudulent.

More than 270 people have lost their lives since the protests began, most of them shot by police during clashes with demonstrators.

In a position paper on the Mozambican crisis, Mzembi, who is the president of the African think-tank Centre for Cultural Diplomacy, said the violence had devastated the Mozambican economy, adding that the country was facing an unprecedented crisis.

“The current situation has seen many thousands of Mozambican families affected, with businesses counting losses running into nearly 24 billion meticais and key sectors of the economy have been affected weakening an already fragile economy. As such, Mozambique is facing an unprecedented crisis,” he said.

“The post-election violence has not only devastated the economy but has also exposed the institutional fragilities of the State, raising doubts about the capacity of the government to respond and about the future of the country.” In a communiqué after the Troika meeting held on Sunday to discuss the post-election political and security situation in Mozambique, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said the political and security situation in Mozambique affected regional trade in critical sectors such as energy and transport.

“In his contribution, outgoing chairperson of the organ, His Excellency President Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia, highlighted that the political and security situation in Mozambique is not only affecting the people of Mozambique but also hindering regional trade in critical sectors like energy and transport,” the Troika noted.

Mozambique is critical for the region’s economic and trade imperatives.

It is divided into three development corridors that link its ports to inland parts and neighbouring countries: Maputo Corridor (south; linked with South Africa and Eswatini), Beira Corridor (centre; linked with Zimbabwe) and Nacala Corridor (north; linked with Malawi and Zambia).

These corridors include multiple transport logistics and industrial developments.

The Beira Corridor guarantees trade, transportation and energy security for several Sadc countries with no access to the coast at its eastern seaboard gateway.

Said Mzembi: “Thousands of economic and social infrastructures have been destroyed, and some mining companies have been forced to close or suspend operations.”

Mondlane was expected to return to Mozambique yesterday from self-imposed exile.

Mzembi said Mondlane’s safe return to Mozambique should be guaranteed by Sadc, the government and all those who wished to see the crisis de-escalate.

He said the dialogue for the stabilisation of Mozambique had to be done in the next seven days or at least before January 15, 2025 — the inauguration date, before the situation degenerates further.

“The consummation of the Council/Panel of Elders should be constituted urgently with former presidents/eminent persons taking the lead, while Sadc Secretariat can play a facilitatory role across the above frameworks,” he said.

“It is imperative to ensure fairness and justice for all the political players in Mozambique for the sake of peace, unity and development of the country.”