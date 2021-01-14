FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance Condemns House Demolitions 

No to demolitions

The MDC Alliance is strongly opposed to the oncoming houses demolitions in Chitungwiza by the Zanu PF led central government, through the office of the Provincial Development coordinator, (PDC). He has used council officials to carry out such a heinous act in the midst of the rain season and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly this has been done without the authority or a resolution of the council. A clear act of interference with the work of the council which is against the spirit and letter of devolution agreed upon by Zimbabweans in chapter 14 and section 274 of the constitution.

We consider this move in the same lenses as we viewed operation Murambatsvina and all the house demolitions inclusive of the most recent ones that happened in Budiriro, Ruwa et al; as inhumane, inconsiderate and evil.

Judging by the constitution of Zimbabwe and the numerous political manifestos in the run up to the last election, it is the government’s duty to provide shelter for Zimbabweans and nevet to destroy it. Citizens pay taxes only for purposes of development and not otherwise.

It is with utmost disgust that the ministry of local government is abusing state institutions and overriding MDC Alliance run councils to impose destruction of people’s homes. Sadly the illegitimate Zanu PF government is abusing the law to victimize all MDC Alliance Mayors and Councillors for standing with the people.

We are aware that land barons are Zanu PF offshoots and people are conscious that the technical wings of councils are controlled by the Zanu PF led central government and these two entities cooperated to fleece citizens of their hard earned money and allowed them to erect housing structures in full glare of the authorities only for them to declare these completely built houses illegal.

Many of our councillors have been arrested for standing with and for the people and is the reason why Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume is unjustifiably imprisoned and the same reasons behing the illegal recalls of our councillors.

We reiterate that the MDC Alliance is a party of the people, by the people, for the people and will always stand by the people in accordance with our social democratic ideology and the Smart Cities Agenda launched in March 2020 at the Smart Councils Festival by the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

We stand with the people against housing demolitions.

Clifford Hlatywayo

MDC Alliance Deputy National Spokesperson