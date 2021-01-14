FULL TEXT: Boycott Proton Bread Over COVID-19 – Ex-MP 

Former MDC Alliance legislator for Marondera Central, Caston Matewu, has urged the general populace to boycott Proton Bread after it emerged that more than 40 workers contracted the Coronavirus. Earlier, we reported that authorities at the company were not taking serious measures to protect workers from the virus. We present Matewu’s statement below.

BOYCOTT BUYING PROTON PRODUCTS UNTIL THEY SANITIZE THE BAKERY AND GET ALL EMPLOYEES TESTED FOR COVID BUY AT YOUR OWN RISK

*Proton Bakeries* – Do the right thing!!!!

It is disheartening to note that over 40 wokers at Proton Bakeries have contracted Covid 19 and yet the bakery still operates like nothing has happened.

I have been talking to various employees who say that they are still told to come to shifts and do thier jobs despite the spread of the pandemic at the workplace. Worse still most of these workers have not been tested. The senior managers are given risk allowance whilst the rest of the workers suffer. This is an indictment of corporate greed.

When a company puts profits over saving lives then you know there is something fundamentally wrong with their Directors.

Proton must immediately shut down thier plant for a week and allow ALL workers to be tested and disinfect all work stations. I will be promptly writing to the Ministry of Health and the local Provincial Medical Director PMD about the situation at one of our biggest companies.

By allowing Proton Bakeries to remain open they are now the biggest Covid 19 super spreader in our Town. The hundreds of people employed at the bakeries interact with thier families and the rest of the Marondera community therefore they have the propensity to diffuse this disease to the rest of the town.

I humbly plead with Proton Bakeries to do the right thing before the residents take it upon themselves to act.

Stay safe Covid kills

Hon Caston Matewu

Marondera Central

The People’s MP