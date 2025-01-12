Source: Girls outdo boys in A-level exams | The Sunday News

Zimsec

Sunday News Reporter

GIRLS achieved a remarkable performance, outshining boys by 2,81% in the November 2024 Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council Advanced Level examinations.

According to Zimsec, the overall pass rate for the exams was 94,58%, showing a slight decrease from 94,60% in 2023.

Zimsec noted that 33,585 candidates participated in the exams, which is 852 fewer than the previous year. Among them, 33,246 candidates took two or more subjects, and 31,443 secured Grade E or better in those subjects.

School candidates recorded an impressive pass rate of 95,18%, while private candidates achieved 90,52%.

Girls excelled with a pass rate of 95,94%, compared to 92,05% for boys, marking a significant change from the previous year when boys led with 93,95% against girls’ 93,32%.

In total, 17 306 girls sat for the November 2024 exams, while 16 092 boys participated.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Zimsec board chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, announced that the results would be accessible online through the Zimsec portal from January 10, 2025. The portal will remain open for five days, allowing candidates and authorised personnel to view the results.

In addition, heads of examination centres will be able to collect the physical results for their schools or centres from Zimsec’s regional offices starting tomorrow (Monday, January 13, 2025).