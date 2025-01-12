Source: Significant shift as Bulawayo hosts 2025 Legal Year | The Sunday News

Chief Justice Luke Malaba

Rutendo Nyeve Sunday News Reporter

ALL is set for the official opening of the 2025 Legal Year scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Bulawayo High Court where the main event will be held with Chief Justice Luke Malaba presiding.

By yesterday preparations were ongoing at the venue, with roads leading to the Bulawayo High Court along Herbert Chitepo Street and Eighth Avenue barricaded in anticipation of the significant day in the country’s legal calendar.

This year’s event follows a year marked by significant advancements in infrastructure development and the implementation of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

These innovations have not only transformed traditional judicial processes but have also proven cost-effective, leading to a more expedient conclusion of cases in line with international best practices.

The opening ceremony will be held under the theme, “Building Public Confidence in the Judiciary through Stakeholder Participation.”

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) aims to build on the achievements of 2024 and continue its efforts to enhance access to justice and improve judicial administration in Zimbabwe.



In an interview with Sunday News, JSC spokesperson Mr Daniel Nemukuyu said substantial progress in infrastructure development projects nationwide was recorded and continues to be witnessed.

“In 2024, we initiated eight major projects including the Gwanda Court Complex in Matabeleland South, the Mutawatawa Magistrates’ Court in Mashonaland East, the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court in Masvingo, the Triangle Magistrates’ Court in Masvingo, the Cowdray Park Magistrates’ Court in Bulawayo, a new Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court, the Mabvuku Magistrates’ Court in Harare and the Brunaperg Magistrates’ Court in Matabeleland South.”

Mr Nemukuyu expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far saying the two projects — the Chiredzi and Triangle Magistrates’ Courts — were completed and officially commissioned by the Chief Justice in September last year while work continues on the other construction projects with positive developments reported.

Regarding the status of incomplete projects, he noted that the Gwanda Court Complex is nearing completion, with most of the building already roofed; however, some of the work remains outstanding.

He said with Treasury support, completion of the project is anticipated soon.

“The Mutawatawa Magistrates’ Court has been roofed and we are now focusing on door fittings, water connections, painting, electrical work, tiling and other finishing touches. If resources permit, we expect the court to open in the first quarter of this year.”

Additional ongoing projects include the Cowdray Park Magistrates’ Court in Bulawayo where significant progress has been witnessed and a new court structure in Kwekwe, which is at slab level.

“Foundation excavation is complete for the new magistrates’ court in Mabvuku, and perimeter fencing and borehole drilling have begun at Brunaperg Magistrates’ Court,” he said adding that the JSC is dedicated to completing these projects, which are vital for improving access to justice and enhancing judicial administration in Zimbabwe.

Turning to tomorrow’s proceedings, Mr Nemukuyu highlighted the JSC’s strategic move to decentralise the official opening of the legal year aligns perfectly with President Mnangagwa’s instructive devolution policy that has seen national events rotated across various provinces.

“This year, we are introducing a new approach. The main proceedings will be at the Bulawayo High Court, with Chief Justice Luke Malaba presiding. Simultaneous ceremonies will also take place nationwide, ensuring that every region shares in this significant occasion for the Judiciary.”

In Harare, the Deputy Chief Justice, Elizabeth Gwaunza, will lead the proceedings, while Justice Anne-Mary Gowora of the Constitutional Court will oversee the ceremony in Masvingo.

Justice Ben Hlatshwayo, also from the Constitutional Court, will preside over the event in Mutare, and Deputy Judge President Justice Garainesu Mawadze will lead the ceremony at the Chinhoyi High Court.

Mr Nemukuyu emphasised the importance of the legal year opening as a momentous event that marks the beginning of a new legal year, symbolising a fresh chapter in the Judiciary’s journey.

“This occasion reaffirms our commitment to upholding justice, protecting rights and strengthening public trust. It allows judicial officers and legal professionals to reflect on the past year’s legal milestones, challenges and achievements.”

Moreover, he added, it offers a valuable platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among judges, lawyers and stakeholders — a convergence of minds that fortifies the foundations of the country’s legal system. @nyeve14