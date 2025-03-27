Source: Glen View youths benefit from govt digital skills training programme –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Mar.26 (NewsDayLive)-Hundreds of youths in Harare’s Glen View high-density suburb have received digital skills training under the government’s Digitruck Programme.

The programme aims to bridge the digital divide and create opportunities for young people to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services minister Tatenda Mavetera emphasised the need to empower young people with digital skills that will enable them to innovate and compete in the modern digital economy.

“Our aim is to build a technologically proficient society capable of maximising digital innovation. Young people will be given direction by having such skills, and this initiative will be cascaded to every corner in Zimbabwe. We are not going to leave anyone behind,” said Mavetera during the event on Tuesday.

This comes ahead of a scheduled parliamentary by-election set for Glen View South on April 12 this year.

The seat fell vacant following the death of opposition CCC lawmaker Grandmore Hakata early this year.

Zanu PF Glen View South candidate, Tsitsi Tawomhera, acknowleged the potential of the Digitruck initiative in transforming the lives of young people.

“As a party, we guarantee such developments that benefit communities. More of these projects will be introduced because we understand that we are living in a technologically advanced world, and youths should be equipped with relevant skills,” said Tawomhera.

Glen View youths had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience that will enhance their career prospects.

The Digital Skills Training Programme, conducted through Digitrucks, will be extended to all provinces in Zimbabwe, ensuring that citizens from all backgrounds can participate in the global digital economy.

The initiative marks another step toward bridging the digital divide and empowering communities with the knowledge and tools needed for success in the modern world.