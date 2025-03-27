Source: Human Rights Watch demands HSTV journalist Mhlanga’s unconditional release -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Mar.26 (NewsDayLive) -Global human rights defender, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded the immediate release of HSTV senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who has been in remand prison since February 24 following his arrest on charges of disseminating broadcast messages deemed harmful to the State.

HRW described the charges levelled against Mhlanga as “groundless”, and demanded that they be dropped immediately.

The authorities allege that Mhlanga transmitted information that incites violence or causes damage to property under Section 164 of Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. The charges relate to two press conferences addressed by war veteran and former Zanu PF member Blessed Geza, which HSTV broadcast in November 2024 and February this year. In both press conferences, Geza demanded the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of nepotism, corruption, and incompetence.

“Zimbabwean authorities should immediately release the journalist Blessed Mhlanga and drop the charges against him for simply doing his job,” said Idriss Ali Nassah, senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch. “These baseless charges are yet another stark reminder that the rights to freedom of expression and the media are under serious threat in Zimbabwe.”

On February 28, a magistrates court denied Mhlanga bail on the grounds that his release would cause national unrest and undermine peace and security. The High Court upheld the decision on March 21, leaving him languishing in prolonged pretrial detention at Harare Remand Prison.

Since taking power in a military coup in 2017, Mnangagwa’s administration, which initially touted itself as a “new dispensation” respectful of basic rights, has arbitrarily arrested and prosecuted a number of government critics on baseless charges.

“Zimbabwe’s criminal justice system has repeatedly violated the due process and fair trial rights of those arrested on politically motivated grounds, often unjustly detaining them for prolonged and arbitrary periods,” HRW said.

The rights body added: “Zimbabwe’s Constitution and two international treaties to which Zimbabwe is a party, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), protect the right to freedom of expression. Targeting journalists and political opponents for peacefully exercising those rights undermines Zimbabwe’s standing as a rights-respecting country.

“The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) Resolution on the Safety of Journalists and Media Practitioners in Africa obligates states to ensure that the right to express oneself through the media is not subjected to undue legal restrictions. Principle 20 of the ACHPR Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa calls upon states to take measures to prevent arbitrary arrest and detention of journalists.

“Additionally, the United Nations Human Rights Council in a 2017 resolution recognised the “importance of creating a safe and enabling environment” and protecting journalists, whistleblowers, witnesses, and anti-corruption activists from “threats arising from their activities in preventing and fighting against corruption.”

According to HRW, international human rights law provides that any pretrial restrictions should be consistent with the right to liberty, the presumption of innocence, and the right to equality under the law.

The HRW boss implored the authorities to respect provisions in Section 50(1)(d) the Constitution which state that any person who is arrested “must be released unconditionally or on reasonable conditions, pending a charge or trial, unless there are compelling reasons justifying their continued detention.”

“The arrest and prolonged detention of Blessed Mhlanga sends a message to all journalists that their work makes them a target for mistreatment. The Mnangagwa government should respect basic rights and stop weaponizing the law and judicial system against journalists, human rights defenders, opposition politicians, and activists,” Nassah said.