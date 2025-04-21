Source: Global watchdog presses for Blessed Mhlanga’s release -Newsday Zimbabwe

A GLOBAL rights group has called on the diplomatic community to press Zimbabwean authorities to release Heart & Soul TV (HStv) senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga.

Today marks 56 days of Mhlanga’s stay in prison.

Mhlanga faces charges of transmitting messages inciting violence.

The charges emanate from an interview he had with outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza, which was broadcast on HStv.

In the interview, Geza accused Mnangagwa of corruption and called for his immediate resignation.

Police have since placed charges against Geza, accusing him of incitement to public violence.

Campaign For Free Expression executive director Nicole Fritz said Mhlanga’s continued detention was a relentless suppression of freedom of expression.

“It is high time Blessed Mhlanga had his freedom restored, be returned to his family and be able to conduct his profession unhindered,” Fritz said in a statement.

“We call on the diplomatic community and on South Africa in particular, to make Blessed Mhlanga’s continued incarceration a matter for general engagement on Zimbabwe-related issues.”

Mhlanga has been denied bail on the pretext that he might interfere with State witnesses whose identities are not known to him.

Fritz blamed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his predecessor Robert Mugabe for ruthlessly targeting independent media and suppressing critical voices.

“His arrest and continued detention at present represent the furtherance of a campaign both Mnangagwa and his predecessor Robert Mugabe have long waged: ruthlessly targeting independent media and suppressing critical voices,” she said.

“It is long overdue that the Mnangagwa government cease its relentless suppression of freedom of expression and allow Zimbabweans both to call and organise for better government.”

Mhlanga has filed an appeal at the Constitutional Court challenging the constitutionality of the charges levelled against him.