Source: Gold panners target Nust -Newsday Zimbabwe

SIX Bulawayo man facing a charge of gold panning at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) have been remanded in custody to April 25.

They pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube last Friday.

According to the State, on March 9 at 3pm, the six were caught conducting illegal mining activities in pits inside the university premises.

A team of police details consisting of canine section members raided the site.

A number of gold panners fled, but the six were unlucky as they were inside a pit when the police details descended on the site.

They were arrested as they emerged from the pit.