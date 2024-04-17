Source: Family raises flag over slain man -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE family of a Beitbridge ex-policeman who was shot dead by police in Zezani last week has filed a report for murder and other complaints questioning the handling of the case by his former employer.

Stanlake Ipela was shot dead after he allegedly failed to stop at a police roadblock while transporting suspected stolen livestock in a minibus he was driving.

In a letter addressed to the officer commanding Beitbridge District, the family have queried why the policeman who shot and killed Ipela has not been charged with murder.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay that police were still investigating the matter and would issue a comprehensive statement after their completion.

However, the family accused the police of being “evasive” to “several questions begging answers”.

“We have been to the scene and asked villagers (and) there was no roadblock as is explained in your police memo we have seen. We also question what threat to life, police or property did our brother pose to deserve death?

“Considering there were so many people in the minibus about 10 as claimed by what is in the memo, why did police not catch any or shoot another?

“There are five phones left in the car belonging to people who were with our brother, why has it taken police this long to communicate with them in this era of technology? Why was he shot in the back and was such force necessary?”

The family also queried why the police took long to hand them documents to transport the body of Ipela to Marondera where he is expected to be buried.

“Lastly, we are, with this communication, making an official report of murder of Ipela by whoever shot him,” the letter said.

The letter was copied to police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and National Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe.