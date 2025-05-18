Source: ‘Govt to partner Church in improving people’s lives’ – herald

Mukudzei Chingwere in ROME, Italy

THE Government looks forward to partnering the Vatican in the shared quest to eradicate poverty and improve people’s lives, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He said this ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass at the Vatican City today.

Pope Leo XIV assumes leadership of the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis.

He has since made a commitment to promote interfaith dialogue and social justice.

As the church charts a new path, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe fully appreciates everything the church has done for the country.

The Government and its people, he said, wish the church and the Pope God’s blessings and guidance as he leads the body of Christ.

“The Roman Catholic Church is a trailblazer in global social development and a giant in diplomacy,” said VP Chiwenga ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass.

“The indelible role and consistency in furthering the interest of the marginalised in Zimbabwe and the world and the church’s apparent interest in continuing on the same path is in sync with Zimbabwe’s spiderweb national development strategy of leaving no place and no one behind.

“Government looks forward to partnering with the church in the shared quest to eradicate poverty and improve people’s lives.

“On the diplomatic front, Zimbabwe is clear that it’s a friend to all and a foe to

none, and our hope is that the church’s global influence will help amplify our position, particularly to those who have maintained

illegal and ruinous economic sanctions on

us.

“But most importantly, as I represent President Mnangagwa at this inaugural mass, Zimbabwe prays and extends our heartfelt wishes for God’s blessings and guidance to both the church and the Pope as he leads and nurtures the body of Christ.”

Last week, Pope Leo XIV met diplomats accredited to the Vatican and challenged them to build a world rooted in truth, justice and peace.

He also called for dialogue, dignity and hope amid global challenges and suffering.

The Pope reiterated the church’s dedication to serving all people.

He also emphasised that the church does not pursue privileges but instead seeks opportunities to create connections, especially through its unique approach to diplomacy based on pastoral care.