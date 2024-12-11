Shamva woman robbed, murdered 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A 52-year-old Shamva woman was attacked and killed by two unknown assailants who stole some money from her.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds all over her body.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are in progress.

“Police in Shamva are appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a case of murder in which Gladys Chidaro was attacked to death by two unknown suspects in Sanye Village 10 on December 9, 2024.

“The suspects allegedly stole a yet-to-be-established amount of money. The victim was later found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body,” he said.

In another case of murder that occurred on the same day at Commonwealth Claim, Mazowe Mine, a 17-year-old artisanal miner was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body.

Another miner was found with multiple wounds all over the body and was rushed to a hospital in Concession where he is receiving treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist in investigating these cases to contact the nearest police station.