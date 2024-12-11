Harare Athletic Board to hold elections

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zimpapers Sports Hub

The Harare Athletic Board is scheduled to hold an elective annual general meeting on December 22 at the National Sports Stadium.

A new executive will be elected into office during the AGM.

All posts will be up for grabs and these include the chairperson, vice-chairperson, secretary-general, vice secretary-general, treasurer, coaches’ coordinator, officials’ coordinator and committee members.

The executive’s term of office is four years and nominations close on Sunday.