ZimTrade seeks to grow Zim, Belarus trade, investment ties 

Business Reporter

NATIONAL trade promotion and development body, ZimTrade, and the National Centre for Marketing, co-hosted a business roundtable in Minsk, Belarus, on the sidelines of President Mnangagwa’s State visit to strengthen economic ties and explore trade opportunities between the two nations.

The event brought together key business partners from Belarus and their Zimbabwean counterparts, including the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), Mutapa Investment Fund and the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The main objective of the forum was to explore and discuss potential trade, tourism and investment opportunities between Zimbabwe and Belarus.

Given the current modest trade volumes between the two countries, the meeting served as a crucial platform to unlock new avenues for economic collaboration.

Discussions during the event highlighted several promising areas of potential cooperation across multiple industries that include mining, agriculture, particularly through contract farming, dairy production, machinery manufacturing, touris and processed foods.

Such areas present significant potential for growth and development in the bilateral trade relationship.

Belarusian companies expressed a strong interest in Zimbabwe’s agricultural potential, particularly in organic superfoods such as avocados, blueberries and baobab.

Zimbabwe’s high-quality products, especially in value-added forms like baobab powder, canned fruits and organic oils, possess high export potential.

Additionally, the possibility of joint ventures and technology transfers in areas such as leather production was explored, leveraging Belarus’s advanced manufacturing expertise and Zimbabwe’s quality raw materials.

ZimTrade chief executive Mr Allan Majuru highlighted that the event was a pivotal step towards enhancing economic ties between the two nations through promoting meaningful dialogue and exploring new opportunities.

He said the roundtable laid the groundwork for a stronger and more diversified trade relationship, which will contribute significantly to the overall economic growth and development of both countries.

“Zimbabwe stands to gain from Belarus’s technological advancements in manufacturing while Belarus can leverage Zimbabwe’s abundant natural resources and strategic access to regional markets.

“To ensure tangible outcomes, ZimTrade and the National Centre for Marketing will spearhead follow-up initiatives to solidify the partnerships discussed.

“The proactive engagement from businesses on both sides signals a shared commitment to driving sustainable trade growth, with both nations poised to transform dialogue into actionable partnerships,” said Mr Majuru.

Belarus’ National Centre for Marketing Director General, Mr Mikalai Barysevich, shared similar sentiments, highlighting the roundtable’s significance in stimulating economic relations between the two countries.

“We see immense potential in sectors like agriculture, mining and tourism and we are committed to facilitating business linkages that will drive sustainable growth for both nations,” he said.

The growing trade ties between Zimbabwe and Belarus have the potential to yield significant economic benefits, including stimulating economic development, generating employment opportunities and fostering shared prosperity.

By leveraging each other’s strengths and resources, the two nations can unlock new avenues for growth, improve living standards and enhance economic resilience.

This collaboration can lead to increased investment, trade volumes and economic activity, ultimately contributing to sustainable development and improved livelihoods for both countries.