Source: Woza takes Ziyambi to task over members arrest – The Southern Eye

WOMEN of Zimbabwe Arise (Woza), a Bulawayo-based non-governmental organisation, has urged Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to investigate the arrest of 10 000 of its members while participating in legal demonstrations.

They said their members were arrested while taking part in over 200 peaceful protests over the years, while 15 trials were conducted, most of them without convictions, and three matters were constitutional challenges.

Through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, and the Robert Kennedy Centre for Justice and Human Rights, Woza has since filed a complaint against government over curtailment of their rights to peaceful protests.

Addressing the media on Monday in Harare, Woza executive director Jenni Williams said: “We have written a formal letter to the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and await the opportunity to engage. Our expectation is to jointly develop an action plan and terms of reference towards formation of an independent body to fulfil item three of the decision — investigate, prosecute and punish all State actors responsible for violation of human rights and provide redress for prejudices suffered by the victims.”

She said the arrests were violations under the African Charter for Human and Peoples Rights.

“Woza conducted over 200 peaceful protests and over 10 000 members were arrested and detained. About 15 trials were conducted for some of these arrests without any convictions, and three matters were taken to successful constitutional challenges. The commission found that the arrests, arbitrary detention, and persecution through prosecution were violations under the African Charter for Human and Peoples Rights,” she said.

Woza programmes co-ordinator Magodonga Mahlangu said: “There is no difference between the previous regime and the current regime. People continue to suffer. Yes, we have policies and other laws, but unfortunately, it’s not being implemented. Woza has often said that there is selective application of legislation and they also noted that in disruption of demonstrations, the police were over-reaching its powers.”