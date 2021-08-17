Source: Govt renovates children’s homes – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Public Service and Social Welfare ministry yesterday told Parliament that it has renovated children’s homes across the country to accommodate more children living on the streets.

This was said by acting director in the ministry, Tawanda Zimunga when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Service to speak on children’s issues.

“In terms of children living on the streets, we are conducting awareness campaigns together with local authorities, and we have increased our surveillance for them,” Zimunga said.

“We have other institutions which we are rehabilitating in conjunction with local authorities and the Angel of Hope Foundation. We have managed to do refurbishments of some children’s homes.

“Local authorities have adopted some houses to make them habitable for children living on the streets,” he said.

Zimunga said the ministry also intended to work with families to look into issues which are causing children live on the streets or to leave their homes.