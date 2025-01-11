Patel appointed Special Presidential Investment Adviser 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira (right) congratulates newly appointed Special Presidential Investment Adviser, Mr Elesh Patel, in Harare on Thursday

Africa Moyo, Deputy News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of businessman Mr Elesh Patel as Special Presidential Investment Adviser focusing on Bangladesh, Thailand and Vietnam.

Mr Patel has been a board member of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) since February 2022.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, met Mr Patel in Harare on Thursday to hand him the letter of appointment.

In his remarks afterwards, Prof Murwira said to promote industrialisation through international investments, Zimbabwe needs to expand into Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Thailand.

“We know that those areas are good in textiles, most of those, in the cotton value chain, and we really look forward to that kind of specialty coming to this country, working with them and doing everything in our power to encourage them to come here and work with us, for mutual benefit for business on their part as well as for business on Zimbabwe’s part,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Patel thanked President Mnangagwa for “bestowing this very, very prestigious appointment to me, which I will endeavour to execute in the highest possible way and keep the flag of Zimbabwe running very high”.

Before this latest appointment, Mr Patel contributed towards the development of the transport system in Zimbabwe during his tenure as NRZ board member and the Government acknowledged his willingness and determination to serve the country as Special Presidential Investment Adviser.

The Government emphasises the importance of his role in contributing to the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle income society through securing foreign direct investment and strategic partnerships, which will not only contribute to the textile industry, but also have a larger impact on economic development.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa says beneficiation and value addition initiatives in various sectors of the economy are critical to national development.

As part of his duties, Mr Patel is expected, among other issues, to promote the development of commercial and economic relations between Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Thailand and Vietnam.