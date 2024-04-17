Source: Govt sets target for winter wheat production -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT is planning to plant 120 000 hectares of wheat with an estimated yield of 5,2 metric tonnes per hectare as part of El Niño-induced drought mitigation efforts.

Zimbabwe’s humanitarian context remains fragile and complex, grappling with climate-induced shocks including floods and drought, exacerbated by economic instability.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the drought which is ravaging the country a state of disaster in a bid to marshal resources and avert possible starvation. He appealed for US$2 billion from well-wishers to cater for foodaid.

Speaking during the post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information minister Jenfan Muswere said the wheat-based food security thrust had four components of food security and will run up to March 2025.

“First stock which refers to the grain which households, farmers, the private sector and government hold as stock; the expected meagre harvest from the drought-ravaged 2023-24 summer season imports, and the winter cereal production programme.

“The targeted area for planting wheat is 120 000 hectares, with an estimated yield of 5,2 metric tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 624 000 metric tonnes.

“The targeted area for planting barley is 7 000 hectares, with an estimated yield of 6 metric tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 42 000 metric tonnes,” he said.

Muswere said the targeted area for maize/sorghum was 3 250 hectares, with an estimated yield of three metric tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 9 750 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, wheat planting has commenced in some areas, with various contractors envisaging of 123 500 hectares out of the targeted 120 000 hectares.

Muswere said the wheat farmer clusters have been submitted to Zesa and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority for ring-fencing of electricity and water, respectively.

He added that the bulk of the winter maize and sorghum would be produced in regions 4 and 5, while potatoes will be planted in winter in warmer areas and in August on the highveld.