Source: Man in trouble for assaulting cop -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Binga has appeared in court for assaulting a police officer.

Soko Muchimba pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Monday. He was remanded in custody to 25 April.

The assault occurred on April 13 at 10pm near the Youth Centre in Bulawayo’s central business district.

The court heard that Muchimba and his five accomplices were approached by seven police details who were on a stop and search patrol.

Muchimba allegedly became violent when the police officers wanted to take him to Bulawayo Central Police Station for vetting over his suspicious behaviour.

Muchimba then struck police detail Simon Fararira with a brick on the head.