Source: Govt signs for pilot energy audit – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

THE Energy and Power Development ministry has entered into a bilateral arrangement with Sustainable Climate Action Trust (SCAT) whose aim is to implement a pilot energy audit project.

If successfully implemented, the energy audit will assist in reducing the country’s energy bill, as well as energy demand by end users on the grid.

It will also ensure lowering of emissions from electricity generation, as well as raise awareness on statutory instruments (SI) put in place by government to ban the use of inefficient lighting bulbs.

These statutory instruments include SI 147 of 2010 on importation of solar panels, and SI 21 of 2017 on banning of inefficient lighting.

SCAT country director Tinashe Emmanuel Mangosho on Monday told NewsDay: “The project will result in production of a detailed report showing cost savings projections after retrofitting the lights with new energy saving lights and doing mainstream awareness on climate change and energy efficiency.”

Mangosho said the energy audit would benefit end users through increased energy efficiency and result in lower energy bills as the energy consumed would be lower than the usual energy consumption bills.

“Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority will also have a lower energy demand since there will be high energy efficiency and this will mainstream Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) on energy.

This is in line with Zimbabwe’s low emission development strategy which goes up to 2050,” Mangosho said.

He said energy efficiency would also reduce carbon emissions from electricity production.

“The project will be part of public private partnerships which will also assist Zimbabwe’s nationally-determined contribution to the United Nations framework convention on climate change as energy efficiency will reduce carbon emissions from electricity production and result in climate mitigation as the government recently submitted its updated nationally-determined contributions targets to the United Nations framework convention on climate change.”

During the just ended 2021 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show exhibitions, SCAT showcased its pilot energy audit project.