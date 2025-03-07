Zim, Russia sign joint declaration to counter effects of sanctions

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira (left) meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, yesterday.

Africa Moyo-Deputy News Editor

Zimbabwe and Russia yesterday signed a joint declaration to counter, mitigate, and address the adverse impacts of unilateral coercive measures imposed by Western countries.

Harare was represented by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, while Moscow was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the signing ceremony in the Russian capital.

Zimbabwe was slapped with sanctions for its Land Reform Programme initiated in 2000, whereas Russia has been under sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine since February 2022.

The two officials also discussed various bilateral issues, highlighting the strong political relations between their nations.

Prof Murwira said Zimbabwe and the Russian Federation have excellent political relations, and they are working on the economic front to translate the “excellent political relations into excellent economic cooperation, which leads to the development of people.”

He added that they discussed scientific and technical cooperation, noting that many Zimbabweans are training in Russia in these fields.

Prof Murwira also highlighted the mutual recognition of qualifications between their education systems, emphasising the progress made in economic activities.

He remarked on the importance of regional linkages, stating, “My colleague has talked about the linkages between our provinces and regions of Russia, which is extremely important for us to realise a people-to-people integration.”

He reiterated Zimbabwe’s goal to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, underscoring the need for progressive partnerships for peaceful development.

Minister Lavrov affirmed his talks with Prof Murwira were productive.

“Today we reaffirmed the significance of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Zimbabwe, underpinned by the principles of mutual respect and equal rights.”

He commended President Mnangagwa’s policy to deepen their partnership based on previous agreements made with President Vladimir Putin, including in June last year.

Minister Lavrov noted the importance of strengthening cooperation in trade and the economy.

“We agreed to make additional steps to apply our common interests in new spheres, in mining, in prospecting, in energy, including nuclear energy, in agriculture, in outer space, in information and communication technologies,” he said.

He also highlighted educational initiatives, adding that every year, Russia provides 120 scholarships to Zimbabweans to study at Russian universities.

“We are ready to increase this quota if Zimbabwe is willing to do so,” he said.

Minister Lavrov also said the Centre for Open Education of Zimbabwe in collaboration with St. Petersburg State University, has over 500 people currently studying Russian online.

He also said the two friendly nations are keen to have their regions cooperate.

“In particular, Zimbabwe has good relations with Tatarstan and the Moscow region. An agreement on cooperation between the government of the Sverdlov region and the government of the Midlands Province is in place,” he said.