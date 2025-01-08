Smuggling: Six nabbed as authorities seize boat, vehicles at Limpopo River 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

In a statement, Limpopo Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said six people had been arrested for facilitating smuggling on Monday during an operation against cross-border crimes.

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

South African police have seized two vehicles and an inflatable boat being used to ferry smuggled goods between across the Limpopo River in the Masisi area.

“The operation was conducted through a roadblock, stops, and searches and cross-border road patrols at Masisi policing area,” he said.

“We have confiscated two vehicles, and one boat and arrested four suspects for contravention of the Immigration Act, while two were arrested for aiding and abetting next to the Limpopo River in the bushes at Masisi policing precinct. The arrests were effected during a Cross-Border operation on Monday.

“The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest and praised the collaboration between police and Cross Border, Business Forum and Farmers Union members that resulted in the confiscation of the vehicles, thus fighting cross border crime.

“The suspects are expected to appear at their local magistrate’s court soon.”

The arrests come as Zimbabwe’s National Anti-smuggling Task Force is also intensifying its crackdown on syndicates operating along the country’s border with South Africa.

The Government is losing thousands of dollars in potential import and export revenue to smuggling syndicates operating from the two countries.

The mega joint operation has seen a number of goods worth millions in import duty being seized between Beitbridge and Harare.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is spearheading the task force, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the Consumer Protection Commission and other law-enforcement agencies.

The crackdown is aimed at stopping the influx of illicit goods in local markets.

According to security officials, smugglers are avoiding the border post and frryin the goods across the Limpopo River.

They then load the goods in intercity buses or cargo trucks in Beitbridge for transport to destinations within Zimbabwe.

Along the border, the Government is making use of hi-tech security systems including drone surveillance systems to increase its capacity to curb smuggling through the port of entry and its flanks.

Since the launch of the drone systems, and fast cargo scanners in January last year, Zimra has daily made more than three major interceptions of goods being smuggled in or out of the country.

Under the new order, authorities have increased surveillance in all hotspot areas and minimised the loss of revenue that is critical in funding Government commitments as well as hitting drug trafficking and illegal imports of dangerous goods.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the task team is not relenting in their quest to enforce the law.

“We are carrying out a joint anti-smuggling operation with other stakeholders including the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority,” said Comm Nyathi.

“Importers or exporters are encouraged to do so within the confines of the country’s customs laws. Where duty must be paid it must be done and we don’t condone smuggling.

“Our joint efforts are paying dividends. We have intercepted a number of goods that have been smuggled into our country because this cannot go on forever”.

He said the operation is targeting buses, private cars and commercial trucks being used to carry smuggled goods.