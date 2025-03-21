OVER TO YOU KIRSTY . . . Kirsty Coventry (left) is congratulated by outgoing International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach after the Movement’s election in Greece yesterday. – Getty images

Petros Kausiyo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

SIMPLY phenomenal!

That is how Kirsty Coventry’s trendsetting victory in the International Olympic Committee was greeted across the globe, particularly in Zimbabwe and Africa.

In her first media interview on the IOC elections in September last year, Coventry pointed to some coincidences, which she reckoned were good omens pointing to triumph on D-Day on March 20, 2025 (yesterday).

“Obviously, as IOC members, we had to write to the IOC president, a letter of intention to run and to be a candidate and the deadline for that was September 15 and I am counting good omens because that was His Excellency’s birthday (President Mnangagwa).

“I told His Excellency that we are good to go. And then the actual announcement of candidates was on my birthday (September 16), so we are good at the moment; this is really positive,’’ Coventry told Zimpapers Sports Hub back then.

The country in which yesterday’s IOC election was held – Greece – is where Coventry won her first Olympic medal during the 2004 Games in Athens.

Yesterday in the Greek resort city of Costa Navarino she broke the IOC ceiling, sprinting to victory in similar fashion to how she dominated the 200m backstroke in Athens.

She polled 49 votes out the 97 at stake and well ahead of Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch who came second with 28 for a thumping win that did not need another round of voting.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Nicholas Moyo probably summed the mood in the nation following the defining moment for global sport.

“We are so, so happy. It is a win for all of us, for Zimbabwe,’’ Moyo said.

“This win is bigger than Kirsty . . . a sweet win that is coming in March when the world is celebrating women.

“A win for Africa and a victory for young people, at 41 she is the second youngest ever to be elected to head this huge institution, a win for women.

“As a country we need to support her. It would be unfair for ourselves to think that the world is not watching.

“It (the victory) is a testament to her contribution to the development of sport at various levels especially when given the right tools and support’’.

Moyo also paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for having the vision to appoint her the Sports Minister.

“When President Mnangagwa appointed her Minister of Sport, he had seen something special in her and it has continued to show today. As a country we have a lot to learn from this,’’ added Moyo.

Former Zimbabwe Olympic Committee chief executive Robert Mutsauki added his voice.

“This is a phenomenal and historic achievement by a young woman from Zimbabwe, which we should all be immensely proud of and celebrate.

“It is a well-deserved accolade for our double Olympic champion. I wish her all the success in this esteemed global leadership position,’’ Mutsauki said.

ZOC also sent their congratulatory message via their Facebook page.

“The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee Executive Board wishes to congratulate Kirsty Coventry on her historic election as IOC President – the first African, first woman, and youngest leader in the role.

“A two-time Olympic champion and former ZOC Vice President, Kirsty embodies the Olympic family’s spirit of excellence and pride for Africa, Zimbabwe and women on this landmark feat.

“Her achievement aligns with our mission to inspire through Olympism. We pledge our full support as she leads the IOC into a new era of innovation and progress,’’ ZOC said.

Africa Union Sport Region 5 chief executive Stanley Mutoya also sent his message from his Botswana base.

“Dr Kirsty Coventry’s election as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is a historic milestone, marking the first time a woman, an African, and specifically a Zimbabwean, has ascended to this prestigious position,’’ Mutoya said.

“Her remarkable achievements as the most decorated African Olympian, with seven individual medals, underscore her dedication to sports and leadership.

“Dr Coventry’s election is a significant moment for the region. As a citizen of Region 5, her leadership is expected to inspire and elevate the profile of sports within the Region 5 community, herself having won the AUSC Region 5 2016 Regional Annual Sports Awards Sportsperson of the year.

“Her election reflects a broader commitment to diversity and representation in global sports governance, paving the way for more inclusive leadership in the future,’’ Mutoya said.

The 41-year-old former swimmer, who won two Olympic gold medals, will replace German Thomas Bach – who has held the role since 2013 – and become the first woman, the first African and the youngest person to hold the role.

World Athletics boss Coe was among the favourites to win yesterday’s election in Greece, but Coventry secured an absolute majority of 49 of the 97 votes available in the first round.

Runner-up Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr won 28 votes while Coe secured eight.

France’s David Lappartient and Japan’s Morinari Watanabe won four votes each, while Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and Sweden’s Johan Eliasch both took two.

Coventry has won seven of Zimbabwe’s eight Olympic medals – including gold in the 200m backstroke at both the 2004 and 2008 Games.

“The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamed of this moment,” said Coventry.

“I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC president, and also the first from Africa.

“I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.”

During her election campaign Coventry pledged to modernise, promote sustainability, embrace technology and empower athletes.

She placed particular emphasis on protecting female sport, backing a blanket ban of transgender women from competing in female Olympic sport.