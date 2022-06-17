Source: Govt targets 20 malls for Harare – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRIVELEDGE GUMBODETE

GOVERNMENT announced an ambitious plan to build as many as 20 malls in Harare Metropolitan province to decongest the central business district (CBD).

Provincial Affairs and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti made the revelations during a ground-breaking ceremony for the Liberation Mall at corner Kirkman Road and Harare Drive.

“We are encouraged by this project as it will boost our provincial economy. It is in line with the strategies that we have for the province. It is in line with the conjunction strategy of the CBD,” Muguti said.

“We have selected about 20 sites across Harare Metropolitan province, where similar malls are going to be built so that we begin to decongest. Whatever shop you want in the CBD, you should be able to find it closer to your

house.”

The Liberation City, spearheaded by the Institute of African Knowledge and funded by the National Social Security Authority, seeks to establish an upmarket shopping mall.

Speaking at the same event, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima said the project would also include the construction of a five-star hotel.

“The long-term plans for the Liberation City include establishing a five-star hotel, a service station, upmarket presidential villas and a recreation and theme park. The Liberation Mall, therefore, becomes one of the lead projects to be rolled out at the Liberation City,” he said.