Lupane man survives axe attack 

BY NIZBERT MOYO
A LUPANE man is battling for life at St Luke‘s Hospital following an axe attack by an unknown assailant at his home.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda told Southern Eye that the attack happened on June 12 as Nyathi warmed himself at a fireplace in the company of his uncle, Antony Mpofu.

“The assailant came from behind them and struck Nyathi with an axe three times on the head without stating the reasons,’’ Banda said

He said Nyathi managed to overpower and disarm the unknown assailant who fled from the scene and left his axe behind.

Banda said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

