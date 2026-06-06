Source: Govt urges stronger science-based health systems – herald

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Researchers, health practitioners and communities have been encouraged by Government to support science and evidence-based solutions.

Speaking at the World Health Day commemorations at the University of Zimbabwe yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said this year’s theme, “Together for Health: Stand with Science”, served as a reminder that strong health systems are anchored on research, collaboration and public trust.

“Science, evidence and collaboration are the foundations of strong and resilient health systems,” he said.

“For scientific knowledge to make a difference, it must be embraced by governments, trusted by communities, and translated into policies and actions that improve lives.”

Dr Mombeshora said science has driven major public health gains globally, from vaccines that have wiped out deadly diseases such as Covid-19 to analyses and treatments that have saved millions of lives.

“Throughout history, science has transformed the landscape of public health. Vaccines have eliminated deadly diseases, modern diagnostics have enabled early detection, and innovative treatments have saved millions of lives.

“Scientific research has guided our responses to outbreaks, improved maternal and child health, and strengthened health systems worldwide.”

Dr Mombeshora also unveiled a five-point national health strategy aimed at strengthening evidence-based policymaking in the health sector.

The strategy focuses on increasing funding for local health research, enforcing evidence-based decision-making, and strengthening collaboration with academic and research institutions.

The policy shift is aimed at addressing key vulnerabilities in the health system, including communicable and non-communicable diseases, antimicrobial resistance and climate-related health emergencies.

Emphasising the One Health approach, Dr Mombeshora said human, animal and environmental health are interconnected and require coordinated action.

“Science thrives where collaboration exists. Governments, researchers, health workers and communities must work hand in hand to transform knowledge into action. By standing with science, we ensure that our health systems remain resilient, our policies remain informed, and our people remain protected.”

The commemorations were attended by senior Government officials and health sector stakeholders, including Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet Dr Agnes Mahomva, WHO Country Representative Dr Desta Tiruneh, Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze, and officials from the Health Service Commission.

Dr Tiruneh spoke about the importance of collaboration in strengthening health systems.

“This is particularly important as we embrace the ‘One Health’ approach, recognising that human health is closely linked to the health of animals, plants and the environment.

“We are not living in isolation. The challenges we face today increasingly transcend sectors and borders, requiring coordinated and multi-disciplinary solutions.” University of Zimbabwe Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Attwell Mamvuto said they are aligning their programmes with national health priorities.

“The University of Zimbabwe continues to position itself as a key contributor to national and regional health priorities.

“Through more than 400 academic programmes, including biomedical sciences, public health and pharmaceutical sciences, the University is advancing research-driven solutions,” Prof Mamvuto said.

He added that UZ has introduced biomedical engineering to build local capacity in medical equipment design and manufacture, as well as a drug discovery programme aimed at leveraging Zimbabwe’s biodiversity for locally produced medicines.