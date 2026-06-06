Source: Opposition MPs back CAB3 – herald

Farirai Machivenyika and Nyore Madzianike

SEVERAL opposition party legislators yesterday threw their weight behind the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) during debate in the National Assembly, adding momentum to deliberations on the proposed legislation.

The debate saw members from across the political divide contributing to discussions on the Bill, with some opposition MPs expressing support for its provisions.

They outlined their perspectives on its potential impact on governance and public administration.

Contributors to the debate focused on the objectives of the Bill and its implications for the country’s constitutional framework.

Legislators highlighted issues relating to continuity in public institutions, efficient administration and the need to align governance processes with national development priorities.

CCC proportional representation legislator for Manicaland, Ms Samantha Mureyani, supported the Bill, particularly the proposal for the President to be elected by Parliament.

“Electing our President through Parliament is a noble thing and it’s done by our neighbours, South Africa and Botswana,” said Ms Mureyani.

“It reduces election costs and fosters harmony between the executive and the legislature.”

Hwange West MP Mr Vusumuzi Moyo (CCC) weighed in, saying the country had experienced disputed elections on several occasions since Independence.

He also said the return of the voter registration mandate to the Registrar General’s Office would make it easier for prospective voters to register.

“For example, in Hwange West, ZEC (the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) would only come during the election period and this would end up being difficult for prospective voters to register on time.

“So, the transfer of the registration of voters to the Registrar General’s office would make it easier for citizens to register, as the RG already has infrastructure and personnel across the country.”

Harare proportional representation legislator Ms Juliana Makuvire (CCC) said her constituency is in favour of Parliament electing the President.

“The people who elected me in Harare said they were in support of Parliament electing the President and were also in favour of extending the electoral cycle from five to seven years to reduce electoral toxicity and give more time to implement development projects,” she said.

The support from some opposition members marked a notable development in the ongoing parliamentary proceedings, reflecting areas of convergence despite broader political differences among parties represented in the House.

On Thursday, Buhera Central legislator Cde Samson Mutema (Zanu-PF) said amending the Constitution was in tandem with responding to the demands of changing times.

“Amendments are therefore inevitable in light of the above as we work towards reforming, reinforcing, strengthening, clarifying, aligning, and/or harmonising certain provisions and prescriptions of existing statutes in their text,” he said.

“CAB3 is doing exactly that. The road that we are walking is not new with respect to how a President is elected.

“At the advent of our independence, Parliament elected both the President and the Prime Minister.

Constitutional Amendment 7 of 1987 had the effect of introducing a direct election.”

Zaka South legislator Cde Clemence Chiduwa also supported the proposed amendment that would allow the President to be elected by Parliament.

He said the voting model promotes stability, accountability and mature democratic governance.

“Democracy is not measured only by a national contest; democracy is measured by whether the system produces legitimate leadership, strong institutions and effective governments.

“The people elect members of Parliament to represent their will, make laws, approve budgets and hold the Executive to account.

“If Parliament carries the people’s mandate in all these critical matters, then it also has the democratic legitimacy to elect the President on behalf of the nation.

“This is not a denial of democracy; it is representative democracy in action,” he said.

Debate on CAB3 remained active throughout the sitting, with members presenting arguments both for and against various aspects of the proposed amendments.

The exchanges centred on constitutional, administrative and developmental considerations, with lawmakers examining the merits of the Bill within the context of national interests.

Parliament is expected to continue deliberating on the proposed amendments as legislators further scrutinise the Bill before it proceeds to the next stages of the legislative process.