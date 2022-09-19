Source: Govt warns schools turning away learners –Newsday Zimbabwe

Taungana Ndoro

THE Primary and Secondary Education ministry insists that schools have no mandate to turn away learners for delayed payment of fees.

Speaking to NewsDay the director for communications and advocacy Taungana Ndoro said no school had been given the greenlight to dismiss learners over fees.

“This is a clear deviation from what the ministry calls for. No school has been advised to send learners away. It remains illegal and that is a violation the ministry cannot condone,” Ndoro said.

On Thursday last week, a school in Harare turned away students for non-payment of fees saying they ought to have sought clearance before attending classes.

In a statement sent to parents on Wednesday by Houghton Park Primary School officials, the school said parents should not send learners to school as they had begun enforcement over non-payment of fees.

“Afternoon parents. We are facing challenges as administration in executing our duties due to a lack of funds. We thank those who always commit themselves to paying in time.

“We need cleaning material, workers are disgruntled over delayed payments, Grade Sevens need stationery and their exams will commence on September 26. We are left with no option except to enforce our gate pass system starting tomorrow September 15. Please be advised accordingly,” read the notice from the school.

Other schools followed suit.

The latest turn of events is owing to confusion at the schools after they pegged fees in both USD as well as local currency, while the government said no school should demand fees in foreign currency.

This saw parents withholding fees while awaiting a clear position on the way forward.