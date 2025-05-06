Source: Govt’s anti-smuggling dragnet nets 472 – herald

Sikhulekelani Moyo

OVER 200 people have been prosecuted while 269 compliance notices have been issued against culprits as the Government doubles down on its anti-smuggling blitz which started late last year.

The blitz is being coordinated by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in partnership with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Consumer Protection Commission and other key stakeholders such as law enforcement agencies.

The multi-agency operation targets importers and cross-border transporters involved in smuggling and unethical business practices.

Last year, the Government, through a high-level task force on business malpractices established by Cabinet, launched a multi-agency operation to clamp down on smuggling and unethical business practices.

Smuggling is undermining local industries and threatening consumer welfare.

On its X handle, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the Government would leave no stone unturned in its quest to curtail smuggling and the sale of counterfeit goods.

The ministry said as of April 29, the cumulative total tally of businesses inspected country-wide stood at 2243.

“Total prosecutions are now at 203, whilst 269 compliance notices have been issued. The Taskforce has seized a total of 4 315 units of different products nationwide,” reads the X post from the ministry.

“All businesses are reminded to uphold professionalism for the growth of the economy and public safety.”

The authorities say smuggling is undermining local industries and threatening consumer welfare.

The anti-smuggling blitz is done to protect vital local industries, create a level playing field, foster fair competition and ensure consumer protection.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Thomas Utete Wushe, said a visit to one blanket producer last month revealed that the anti-smuggling blitz was bearing fruit, with the company now seeing an increase in capacity utilisation.

Waverly Blankets’ managing director, Mr Aron Vico, said capacity utilisation increased from 25 percent to 40 percent since the beginning of the Government’s efforts to curb smuggling.

“Waverly expects their capacity utilisation to go up to 100 percent as the blitz continues. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce assures the nation that sanity is being restored,” said the ministry.

Since its commencement, the anti-smuggling blitz has seen non-compliant outlets temporarily being closed, including flea markets, boutiques and other businesses.

In January this year, Zimra impounded goods valued at approximately US$2,4 million during a multi-agency operation targeting importers and cross-border transporters involved in smuggling and unethical business practices.

The operation has resulted in the seizure of dozens of vehicles, including cross-border buses and haulage trucks, and the confiscation of illicit goods such as foodstuffs and second-hand clothes.

According to Zimra, the operation, which involved inspections of vehicular traffic, particularly commercial and passenger transport vehicles on cross-border trade routes, targets transporters and non-compliant importers.

Zimra Commissioner-General Ms Regina Chinamasa said State warehouses were full of seized goods.

She pointed out that the ultimate goal was to curb smuggling, promote voluntary compliance and encourage ethical business practices.

“Once voluntary compliance improves, controls will remain as part of ongoing risk management to sustain compliance,” Ms Chinamasa said.

The ongoing blitz is also designed to address the growing risks of smuggling, which pose threats to legitimate trade, economic development and public safety.

The operation, she added, sought to regularise imports, ensuring all importers pay duties and taxes while addressing domestic tax liabilities for both formal and informal traders.

“It also protects the public from harmful imports, such as hazardous foodstuffs and cosmetics, and safeguards businesses from trade malpractices like counterfeiting and intellectual property violations. Additionally, it supports legitimate traders facing unfair competition and enhances supply chain and national security,” she said.